Cop injured during shootout receives special honor

A police officer receives special recognition. GPD officer Kurt Sanchez who was injured during the high speed chase and shootout that ended with the suspect Steven Seagraves dead is honored at the Guam Congress Building today.

His brother, Carl Sanchez, was there on his behalf. Carl said, "I know my brother is truly honored for this award. Unfortunately, he is still on medical leave and should be back on duty next month."

Police Officer II David Elliott, who is the 2017 Police Officer of the Year, was also recognized today.