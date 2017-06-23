Barack Obama makes fueling stopover on Guam

Excitement for many who had a chance to meet with former president Barack Obama. KUAM was able to catch a glimpse of his jet at a Tiyan hangar on Friday afternoon.

While it was only a short refueling stop here in the territory, Obama did take some time to take a couple selfies with staffers of Aviation Concepts and SkyDive Guam.

https://twitter.com/kuamnews/status/878123181982203904