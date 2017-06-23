San Nicolas' decision left legislative colleagues scratching their heads

What is the real reason Senator Mike San Nicolas is stepping down from chairing the Guam Legislature's Committee on Rules? That very question had many talking.

"I have accomplished my goals as your chairman of Committee on Rules, and so with that having accomplished those goals I think it is prudent to know when to pass the torch," said the senator. 24 hours later and still no sign of when Senator San Nicolas will be leaving his seat as chair of the legislature's committee on rules.

His Facebook page today stated: "No - I am not sick, everyone in the family is OK (thank you Lord, and no one is under investigation." San Nicolas' announcement on Thursday left the legislative body speechless for some time - until Vice Speaker Therese Terlaje objected asking for clarification as to whether or not he was resigning.

San Nicolas firmly stated he was simply "passing the torch." Terlaje adding San Nicolas' announcement was "out of order unless there was a vacancy." The senator then opened up discussions about nominating Vice-Chairman of the Committee, Senator Telena Nelson, however Senator Ada says those decisions are solely at the discretion of the speaker.

"It's really up to the speaker to decide whether he wants to reorganize and then distribute out those responsibilities," said Legislative Majority Whip, Senator Tom Ada, who added that says San Nicolas could very well be "passing the torch" to focus on these other duties. He adds he's never seen this happen in the nine terms that he's served.

"I think Senator San Nicolas has done a good job serving as the Chairman of the Committee on Rules and I'm disappointed that he is stepping down from that responsibility because he's started a good thing - but you know that needs to be nurtured and cultivated and who best to do that then the person who planted those seeds," he said.