Jury selection for Smith, Wong case almost finished

Jury selection is nearly complete in the money laundering case against Mark Smith and co-defendant Glenn Wong, according to defense attorney David Lujan.

Because trial is expected to run four to six weeks, the date was set for September 11.

As reported, Smith was GHURA legal counsel when he allegedly profited from the Section 8 program. Court documents state he did this by transferring his properties to Wong who would move the money back to him.

