A closer look at the some of the mess H-2b workers had to endure

For years he shortchanged hundreds of workers. Some owed as much as $10,000. Those same workers subject to deplorable living conditions.

Nearly a decade in the making, it's now case closed against Steven Wang, general manager of Hua Sheng International Group Corporation.

If a picture says a thousand words, said Greg Massey, "This is probably the worst case of abuse I had ever seen."

Then photos clearly depict deplorable housing conditions: No toilets. No mattresses. Tin roofing. No windows or doors. And extension cords left and right.

For over a hundred H2-B workers employed by Hua Shen International Group Corporation, Ltd., this was home. According to Massey, the Department of Labor's Alien Labor Processing and Certification Division administrator, this is just one example of the dishonest labor practices of Steven Wang, also known as Shui Cheng Wang. In federal court this week, Wang was sentenced to nine and half years jail time and ordered to pay $1.6 million in restitution to his former workers.

Shortly after sentencing, Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood asked to see photos of the secret barracks, which is located along Wusstig Road in Yigo. Disgusted - she called it slavery.

Since 2007, Wang's company brought in some of the largest numbers of Chinese workers. His deceptive practices, however, didn't go unnoticed. Massey says the red flags were undeniable.

"We started investigating and we found out that he was actually falsifying exit clearances that you have to send to us whenever a worker is going to leave. So we found out he was falsifying that. We found airline tickets that were fake. He went and created his own airline tickets," he shared.

That's on top of shortchanging his workers, and then loaning them to other contractors. "We were finding his workers all over the place. We found out that the was renting his workers to other contractors," he said.

Wang's stiff sentence will hopefully set an example for others, as he said, "This is an example of the system working and we hope to get that message out. Although this is a horrible thing that happened, we were able to really catch it and work together between local and federal agencies and it could've been a lot worse."

Wang's case comes to a close as Guam continues to struggle with H2B denials. According to Massey, Guam's H2-worker numbers are down to 110. That's compared to the typical 1,600 workers we're used to. In a month's time, he expects the count to dwindle to the 80s as more H2 workers are scheduled to leave.

The business community was recently surveyed on the effects of the H2B denial rate. Those survey results will be released shortly.

Massey expects the survey to show higher construction costs and possibly higher rental rates.