Program would allow students to earn high school diploma and associates degree

Imagine getting your associates degree and not having to pay a single cent...that's the idea being pushed by the Guam Community College. "The Middle College concept would allow high school students to receive both their diplomas and associates degrees by the time they graduate from high school," said Dr. Mary Okada, president of GCC.

Students would also have the opportunity to get a certificate degree, and all before they reach the age of 19. Okada says GCC already allows public school students to graduate with upwards of 15 free college credits through existing partnerships they have with the Guam DOE. "There is one student from George Washington that graduated with a certificate of mastery but also took his English class during the summer, got that college credit, so he is a student that upon graduation now has 18 college credits, so we know it can work," she explained.

In addition to giving students a head-start on their post-secondary education, the proposed program could save them thousands in tuition. "Imagine what that financial savings is for that parent," she told KUAM News.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez expressed interest in the program and has been meeting with Okada over the past couple months, saying, "I'll be putting together a small task force from DOE's side to look through some of the basic logistical questions in tandem with I hope a team from GCC's side."

Dr. Okada says GCC is working through the infrastructure now to see how existing concepts can be integrated and what additional resources may be needed. She's confident the program will be viable with community support. As far as what programs may be offered, she says the answer will be based on economics. "We know that IT is moving fast, it moves quickly, there's jobs people are looking to employ, so that might be something that we start with," she said.

Both she and Fernandez say a pilot 'middle college program' could start as soon as School Year 2018-2019. They hope to work on ways to make the concept viable for the island's school system.