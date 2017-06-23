Prosecution's report details additional firearm incident with Torre

Sentencing may be over, but more details pouring out from former GPD officer Mark Torre Jr's case.

In a 100-page filing that came in the day before sentencing, the prosecution included details from an interview they did with an Officer Tim Flores just this past Monday.

The report states that in 2012, Flores went to the Torre's home in Yigo, so he and Torre Jr. could compare firearms.

Both had been drinking beer that day.

At one point, Flores says he removed the magazine and pulled the trigger. The gun went off...the bullet causing permanent damage to his thumb. He also lost his right index finger.

Now, also in the filing was dozens of letters to the judge requesting Torre get the max punishment.

Torre Jr. was sentenced to 8 years in prison for the 2015 shooting death of Elbert Piolo, which occurred at the Torre residence, as well.