Phase II of Tumon Flood Mitigation Project starts next week

With rainy season on the horizon, phase two of the Tumon flood mitigation project is expected to start by next week. The work will include construction of stone water inlets on San Vitores Road, construction of trench drains up to Marine Corps Drive and cleaning of the Fujita Ponding Basin.

As for phase three of the project, GEDA real property division manager Larry Toves said a final plan has yet to be approved. "We're still trying to determine what alternatives we're gonna consider. As you recall back in 2016 it was determined that we would go with the gravity bay outfall, but that received a lot of opposition from the public and the residents and everyone concerned so we took that off the table," said GEDA.

One other option being considered is expansion of the existing ponding basin, though that solution is estimated to cost much more than the projects $11.5 million budget.