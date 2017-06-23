Settlement reached in appeal for former cop's demotion

A settlement has been reached. Both parties involved in former GPD officer Manuel Perez's demotion appeal case announced that during Thursday's Civil Service Commission hearing. Details of the settlement have not yet been released.

Perez's appeal surrounds his demotion to police officer I earlier this year after he continuously showed up late for work.

He now has a second appeal pending after he was fired from the force.

As we reported, he was dismissed after he pleaded guilty to hindering apprehension and official misconduct charges. The case involved his wife where authorities found drugs in their home.

Perez's latest appeal states he suffered multiple adverse actions for the same events, and that his firing was in violation of the law, unfair and overly harsh.