Did Ray Tedtaotao fully cooperate with the government?

Five years later and still no resolution in the 2012 Crown bakery kidnapping and rape. In court today, convicted rapist, Ray Charles Tedtaotao.

Tedtaotao previously entered a plea agreement, but whether or not he fully cooperated with the government will be up for debate next Friday during a combined evidentiary and sentencing hearing.

Chief Prosecutor Phil Tydingco said, "Our position is that he did not fully cooperate, truthfully - that will be our position."

KUAM files show victim, Monique Baza, agreed to the conditions in Tedtaotao's plea deal in order to spare her and her family a lengthy criminal trial.

Tydingco admits, however, the case has dragged out, saying, "We always want to resolve things. Justice delayed is not good for both parties, both the defendant as well as the victims."

Tedtaotao faces anywhere from 15 years to life in jail.

Friday's hearing is scheduled for 1pm before Judge Anita Sukola.