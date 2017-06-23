Job fair looks to fill 300 teacher vacancies - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Job fair looks to fill 300 teacher vacancies

Posted: Updated:

NOW HIRING: With a chronic teacher shortage persisting year after year, the Guam Department of Education is ramping up recruitment efforts and hosted a job fair Friday morning. DOE leadership tells KUAM the department needs to fill over 300 teaching positions by this August.

Powered by Frankly