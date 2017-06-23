Color Me Proud: Air Force officer serves his country with no fear

Service, courage and sacrifice: the words we often think of when referring to our servicemembers. And one man's struggle shows what it means to live proud, while at the same time serving our country.

Air Force captain Jason Gordon thinks back to the time he first signed up for the military, saying, "There were definite times that I was trying to realize what in the world did I get myself into."

He's been on Guam since last September with Andersen Air Force Base's 36th Medical Operations Squadron. But Jason says his fight started years ago - when he was only in fifth grade. "I realized from a very young age that I didn't go towards the standard or the typical role that I was and my family wanted for me," he said.

A challenge that he faced during his early military career even before Don't Ask, Don't Tell was repealed. "Most importantly I knew what was going to make me happy and that was to be who I was and be who I was born to be," he said.

And then - he had no choice but to keep his work and personal life separated. "I just kind of fell into the melting pot and thrived and the struggles were more like isolation sometimes. People were able to come into work and say I did this with my wife or I did this with my spouse, and so now that we can openly talk about it the struggle really is over for me internally," he shared.

But today, Jason is living proud. "I'm married now," he said happily. "My husband is stationed in Korea. He's in the Army, and so we make it work."

"His name is Karl Garmen and we met a while back and have been married for over a year."

And on top of serving in the military, he's doing whatever he can to give back. I do provide some support to some families that may either have a difficult illness going on or can't cope with and provide whatever resources that I'm able to share and just give back to the community in that way," he said. "When you see the impact and their faces is priceless and it makes you feel good."

A feeling of happiness and proof that he's more than just the man you see in uniform.