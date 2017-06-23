Film recalls taking of wartime Chamorro land

As part of the Guam Museum's "In Hahasso' Ha: Narratives of WWII History and Memory in Guam" exhibition, the first in a series of war and liberation films to be featured through August debuted today. Titled "War for Guam," the documentary recounts the taking of ancestral lands from Chamorros following the American recapture of Guam in 1944.

War survivor Ed Perez brought his grandchildren to today's screening, ad said, "So that they would know about some of the legacies that they were probably partly involved because of their parents, or grandparents or great-grandparents. I was born here in Agana, and I was here before the Japanese occupation, during the Japanese occupation and afterwards."

Perez encourages others to watch the film that airs again on Saturday at the museum's indoor theater beginning at 11am.