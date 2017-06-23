WAR: We Always Remember: In Commemoration of Guam's 73rd Liberation

Between December 1941 and July 1944 close to 2,000 Chamorros died during the Japanese Occupation of Guam, but thousands of others survived and lived to tell their stories. On Wednesdays beginning June 28th and throughout the month of July, join KUAM for WAR: We Always Remember. A series of thirty minute specials on this very significant time in our history.

KUAM’s Sabrina Salas Matanane will feature the stories of survivors who share their memories of what happened during that dark period in Guam history and how they managed to live through it.

Specials will air across the stations and networks along with digital platforms of KUAM.