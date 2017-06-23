Bid out to fix Sanchez High - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Bid out to fix Sanchez High

The bid is now out for Simon Sanchez High School summer repairs. The over-$1 million project is needed to address roof leaks, canopies, long-standing public health citations as well as classroom repairs at the Home of the Sharks.

The project was made possible after Governor Eddie Calvo handed the Department of Education a $1.5 million check last week with the goal of preventing double session this fall.

Construction is expected to be completed within 45 days after the notice to proceed is issued.

