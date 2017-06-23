Port Authority management focusing on facility upgrades

Port upgrades were part of the walk during this week's Port Authority board meeting. The discussion included $483,000 in repairs needed to their expanded yard. Port general manager Joanne Brown says they've discussed the matters with Maritime Administration officials.

"And these are things as minor as we mentioned with regards to the galvanized barb wiring that was installed, as you noticed it's rusting very quickly under our elements - we are going to have to replace all of that. Some of the tie wires on the fence line even though right now we don't have any immediate concerns, but if we don't address those issues within the next year or so we believe that those tie wires are going to deteriorate and impact the security of the yard," Brown said.

Brown adds other repairs include the re-striping of the yard that would be contracted out for work and the evaluation of smaller projects that could possibly be handled by in house engineering and maintenance.

Officials say they would advance the project funding, which would then be reimbursed by the Maritime Administration.