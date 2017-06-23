Missing fishermen found

Two fishermen reported missing in the waters off Tanguisson Beach early Friday have been found. GFD spokesperson Kevin Reilly confirms Navy security had located the pair around 12:49 pm. He says the men decided to return to shore and walk back to their starting point after their boat experienced mechanical trouble.

First responders were called to the area after the two, who left in a skiff to net fish around 4am on Thursday, never returned to shore. They were expected to get back around 6 am today. Neither had cell phone or radio communications available.

Officials on scene tell KUAM the boat was found beached at Haputo.

The fishermen apparently made their way up from that beach and flagged down Navy security.