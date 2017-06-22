GFD searching for missing fishermen near Tanguisson Beach - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

A search is underway for two fishermen who never returned back to shore. Guam Fire Department spokesperson Kevin Reilly says units are responding to search the area off Tanguisson Beach. He says the pair left in a skiff to net fish in the area around 4am on Thursday. Both men were expected to return by 6am today.

He adds neither have a cell phone or radio communications available.

