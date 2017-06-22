Nimitz Hill resident helped distressed hikers

"I woke up and a bunch of sirens were blasting all over the place," recalled Nick Gill, a resident of Nimitz Hill. The chaos, he says, were rescue units in search of a missing group of hikers. As seen in a viewer submitted video, a helicopter combed the lush green landscape on this hot Saturday afternoon.

"A group of five individuals were hiking to San Carlos Falls and made a detour before calling for help. One of them was having heart issues and passed out on the hike," Gill explained. He went outside and spoke with rescue personnel - an all too familiar scene he says, as hikers often get lost in this area.

"The trail is pretty much our front yard," he shared. "There is one specific point in that trail where you have to make a 90-degree right turn on your way out, but it would look OK if you just kept on going forward, it looks like a trail as well but it's an immediate point to get lost. I have seen GFD units in the evening hours who keep going forward instead of taking that right."

In this case, one of the hikers was airlifted out. The remaining members guided out by rescue personnel, with the help of Gill, who advised them from afar using binoculars - and Snapchat.

He said, "I think one of my friends is one of the hikers. I believe they went down this route because I noticed one of the waterfalls or whatever. I was aiding him in more finding the hikers initially trying to guess where they might be, like along what river and when the helicopter actually found them and then left them. I aided in showing the trail for his rescue unit to get there, because their vehicles could not make it. I was showing them where they could start from and get there on foot with a lot more ease."

"I showed him the route because I used to go there as a kid. I used to scour the whole area and I knew how to get to that point where they were stuck at."

The group had exhausted their food and water, but with Gill's assistance, rescue units were able to get them out the fastest way possible on foot. An experienced hiker himself, Gill advises others to bring extra water, food, a pocketknife, a first aid kit, and garden gloves.

Also, he said, you can't forget to "make sure your phone is charged 100%!"

As this month's Good Neighbor recipient, Title Guaranty will donate $100 to Gill's non-profit of choice. His pick - the American Red Cross Guam Chapter.

Fitting, seeing as the non-profit aids families in times of emergency.