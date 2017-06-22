Torre will likely be in protective custody while in prison

Preparations are underway at the Mangilao prison, as ex-cop Mark Torre Jr. is set to begin his 8-year sentence in just under three weeks. He was charged with negligent homicide, aggravated assault and special allegations for possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony for the 2015 shooting death of officer Bert Piolo.

The fight goes on as an appeal is in motion for the eight year sentencing handed down against the former GPD officer. His defense attorney, Jay Arriola, asked the court that Torre remain under house arrest until the appeal process is complete.

But, also ongoing are the intake plans at the Department of Corrections to take Torre in, as Kate Baltazar, DepCor's deputy director, said, "They go through a process there where they get entered into our database and so forth." Torre's been in DepCor's system since he was initially arrested following the July 2015 shooting that ended with Officer Bert Piolo's death.

Baltazar says each inmate is unclassified until the prison gets a certified judgment form the court, then the case is placed before the Adjustment Classification Committee comprised of corrections personnel. "In this case there are special conditions that we consider for people who are prior law enforcement. We do realize this is a very high-profile case and very sensitive in nature, so we do take this very seriously and it is likely that he will be in protective custody," she said.

Protective custody here she says is also Post 6 - the Max Unit, though talks here continue in order to finalize where he will end up, as Baltazar said, "In his instance he might be in a cell alone and certainly the officers are well aware of this case. I think that everyone is well aware of this case and knows the sensitive nature and like any law enforcement that ends up with us its always prudent to make sure not for preferential treatment that there is an extra level of security because you never know who they might have put in here themselves."

A tactic to prevent any retaliation from occurring against the former cop, as she noted, "We'll be prepared when the time comes for him to come to our doors."

And Torre will have to self surrender here on July 14. Coincidentally, that is just the day after the second year anniversary of Piolo's death.