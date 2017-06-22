No decision by GLUC yet about Pago Bay Ocean Resort - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

No decision by GLUC yet about Pago Bay Ocean Resort

A decision has yet to be made on the future of the multi-million dollar Pago Bay Ocean Resort. While developer Guam Wangfang Construction applied for an extension after its Notice of Action for the project expired earlier this year, the Guam Land Use Commission has yet to make a decision.

Company representative Barbara Burkhardt presented a status report to the commission this afternoon, however the GLUC continued discussion of the matter until July.

