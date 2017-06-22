Hospital leadership hopeful about funding infusion

While a proposed tax hike to help the Guam Memorial Hospital has raised grumblings from the business community, it has also raised optimism from hospital administration who already have a long-list of priorities they hope to address with the additional funding.

It was a shocking surprise for one physician who saw the machines used at Guam's only public hospital for the first time. "I think it was Dr. Kozue that had said that - it was when she went on a medical mission to Africa, where she saw, oh that was the machine I remember, as opposed to the technology that she knows during her training and her residency," said Peter John Camacho CEO of GMH. But antiquated machines aren't the only issues plaguing GMH.

According to Camacho, the hospital's condemned Z-Wing has been a long-standing safety hazard in need of demolition. "When we abandoned the Z-Wing, it was because of safety reasons. So we've crammed people in different parts of the hospital where they weren't necessarily meant to be. Our business office, our patient affairs office is over in what the old hemodialysis unit was and that's a clinical space," he explained.

He said both of these areas would be prioritized if the hospital receives any additional money from the government. Earlier this week Governor Eddie Calvo and Senator Dennis Rodriguez proposed raising the Gross Revenue Tax from 4% to 4.75% to fund hospital upgrades. Camacho said before these areas are addressed, the first thing needed is electrical panel utility upgrades, especially considering the current system is 25 to 30 years old.

"So upgrading that is going to be the first priority for us," he stated.

Other items on the wish list include expanding parking and outpatient services to include laboratory or radiology services. Said Camacho, "This is something that we believe is important to our community, again it's not like we're going to have a party, not at all. It's what we know that we need to have to be able to provide the level of care that we know that our people here deserve."