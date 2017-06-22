Christopher Manalo charged with stealing over $160,000 via construction fraud

Guam police put a stop to one man’s botched construction business after he allegedly took thousands of dollars from customers, and then would disappear without ever completing the job. The incidents happened at least seven times between 2014 and 2017.

Christopher Datu Manalo, 38, is charged with six counts of theft by deception as a 2nd degree felony, theft by deception as a 3rd degree felony, and forgery.

The latest construction fraud incident was reported on May 9, 2017, court documents stated.

The total amount the suspect allegedly stole over the years was more than $164,000.