Rudy Abarca arrested for stealing from woman's home

A man is under arrest after allegedly stealing several hundred dollars in cash including credit cards and a checkbook from a home last month.Rudy Perez Abarca, 43, is charged with burglary, theft of property, attempted theft of property, forgery, and theft of a motor vehicle.

The victim showed up to the Hagatna Precinct on May 16 and reported to police that she awoke early that morning to find her back sliding door open and her wallet gone, court documents stated.

She also told police that day she received a call from her bank informing her that a man was trying to cash a more than $6,000 check. The victim denied ever writing the check. She later learned the suspect was a close friend who she once allowed around her house to help do maintenance work.

On May 28, the victim then reported her car stolen. She told police she loaned it to the suspect earlier this year, and had been trying to get it back for weeks.Authorities located the car at a home in Chalan Pago off MaiMai road. It was inoperable, missing parts, and was apparently sold without the victim's permission, documents stated.

Police were then able to return the car and other items reported stolen to the victim.