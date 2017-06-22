Dededo couple protests telecomm tower so close to their home

Imagine a telecommunication tower being built 100 feet from your home and not being able to do anything about it despite concerns over possible long-term health effects for you and your family. That's the issue raised by one Dededo couple who spoke out before the Guam Land Use Commission today.

"It's already built and done, what are we gonna do, the public hearing is even done after the tower was built" said Catalina Limuaco. She and her husband Edwin are residents of Dededo who went before the Guam Land Use Commission with concerns over a telecommunication tower built less than one hundred feet from their home. "We are worried that the radiation it emits will have an effect on our health, not only to us but also to our little ones," she continued.

"We still have little ones in our house, so we are concerned it may have an effect on them, maybe not now, but in the future."

In addition the family raised concern with the lack of public notice or involvement with the tower's construction. Aside from the late public hearing, DOCOMO Pacific officials also requested for a zone variance approval for the 100 foot tower only after the tower was already completed and had begun operations. The process is allowed by an executive order signed back in 2001 that was later rescinded due to community concerns. However towers that began construction before that happened are still governed by the old executive order.

As for the concerns over possible health effects, DOCOMO Pacific network operations infrastructure manager Jowell Lapira said the tower follows FCC regulations and the equipment produces non-ionizing frequencies. "If you compare that to like an x-ray machine, those are the ones that can cause cancer, non-ionizing frequencies doesn't cause any cancer in the DNA in humans," he reassured. He said while the frequencies can sometimes pose hazards depending on the circumstances at play, the company is not aware of anyone being harmed from close proximity to the towers.

He added yearly radio frequency drive tests are conducted to ensure the systems are working appropriately.

The GLUC approved the zone variance on conditions including that the company inform residents who live within a 500 foot radius from the tower when conducting annual radio frequency testing.