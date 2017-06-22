Supreme Court will not decide if the Organic Act applies to TRAN bill

The fight to get tax refunds out quicker had it's first day in court this morning...

In the first hearing for the TRAN Bill, which offers a $75 million credit line for Tax Refunds, Supreme Court Justice Katharine Maraman and Associate Justice Philip Carbullido stated the Supreme Court will answer the question of what constitutes the affirmative vote of the Guam legislature sufficient to pass bills. But, will not decide on if the Organic Act applies to Bill 1-S for executive action. Justice Maraman said before issuing that order they will consult with Supreme Court Justice of the CNMI, Alexandro Castro. Castro will serve as Judge Pro-tem after Justice Robert Torres disqualified himself for a conflict of interest. Meanwhile, Speaker BJ Cruz was at today's scheduling hearing and said it's unfortunate it was dragged into court.

"It's frightening to think that under the reading that is proposed, that 5 people with a quorum of 8 - could pass a piece of legislation," said Senator BJ Cruz.

As KUAM reported the TRAN bill went before the special session where it received 7 votes for passage, 6 senators voted no, while 2 were excused. The legislature's standing rules state 8 votes are needed for a bill to pass. However, the Governor filed suit with the courts stating the Organic Act trumps those rules. Opening arguments in the case have been scheduled for September 7th.