Attorney Jay Arriola files a motion to keep Torre out of jail

A man is under arrest after allegedly stealing several hundred dollars in cash including credit cards and a checkbook from a home last month.Rudy Perez Abarca, 43, is charged with burglary, theft of property, attempted theft of property, forgery, and theft of a motor vehicle.The victim showed up to the Hagatna Precinct on May 16 and reported to police that she awoke early that morning to find herMore >>
Guam police put a stop to one man’s botched construction business after he allegedly took thousands of dollars from customers, and then would disappear without ever completing the job. The incidents happened at least seven times between 2014 and 2017. Christopher Datu Manalo, 38, is charged with six counts of theft by deception as a 2nd degree felony, theft by deception as a 3rd degree felony, andMore >>
With a chronic teacher shortage persisting year after year, the Guam Department of Education is hoping to ramp up recruitment by hosting its annual job fair Friday morning.More >>
During a status call hearing on Thursday, the department's legal counsel told the commission the final adverse action will be sent to Urquizu by the end of the week.More >>
Not often does a convicted murderer get a do-over. But that's the case for Clifford San Nicolas who won his appeal with the Supreme Court and will get a new jury as well as a new attorney. Attorney John Terlaje now represents San Nicolas.More >>