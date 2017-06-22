Attorney Jay Arriola files a motion to keep Torre out of jail

It was made clear that an appeal is coming following the eight year sentencing of ex-cop Mark Torre Jr.

Today, defense attorney Jay Arriola filed a motion to keep him out of jail pending that appeal. The motion states Torre has complied with the court for the past couple of years while under house arrest and poses no threat to the community. Arriola additionally filed a motion for Torre to proceed with an appeal as an indigent, as he has been out of a job and unable to pay court costs. Torre was convicted of negligent homicide in the 2015 shooting death of fellow cop Elbert Piolo. He remains under house arrest and was ordered to report to the Department of Corrections on July 14th to begin serving his 8-year sentence.