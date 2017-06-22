San Nicolas steps down as Rules committee chairman - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

San Nicolas steps down as Rules committee chairman

Posted: Updated:

Typically these types of legislative hearings are procedural. When your senators decide what makes it on to session agenda . But today members of the Committee on Rules got a huge surprise after its chairman announced he plans to call it quits.

Senator Michael San Nicolas apparently has been doing such a great job as the chairperson of the committee on rules it's time for someone else to take over? "And so with that," he announced, "having accomplished those goals, I think it is prudent to know when to pass the torch and I would like to at this time entertain a discussion and potential nominations to assume the chairmanship of the Committee on Rules at this time."

Senator San Nicolas listed off his accomplishments such as creating a structured environment requiring a rules based process where issues are handled objectively not subjectively, reducing personnel costs by 15 percent, enhancing productivity, and assembling what he said was an excellent management team. With so much to boast about, his colleagues expressed their concern about the sudden announcement and, well...confusion.

Vice Speaker Therese Terlaje objected, asking for clarification about the senator's implied actions. "Are you resigning?" she asked, to which San Nicolas replied, "I'm passing the torch." She then said, "Are you resigning or not? I don't understand what 'passing the torch' means." He stated, "I'm opening up the floor for nominations for the chairmanship."

The vice speaker pressed Senator San Nicolas for clarity, reading the standing rules when it comes to filling permanent vacancies. She said, "So we need to know if we have a permanent vacancy. I don't understand whether we have one or we don't. Could you please?" San Nicolas stated, "We absolutely have one we will be having one."

KUAM News spoke to the senator over the phone to find out why he's stepping down and well like he said it's because he's met all his objectives since taking the position six months ago...and nothing else - no beef with his colleagues or Adelup.

"We sat back assessed the accomplishments we made up to this point and realized that our goals have already been achieved and want to make sure that we're not the  type of leadership to stick to next year to hoard over the power once we accomplished our goals it's time for us to move on," he said. "One of my biggest tenants with my respect as how I've conducted myself not only as chair of rules but as a senator... is that I've treated everyone fairly we've never done anything to the administration with the intention to just being disruptive it was all within the framework of what our standing rules dictated and that's the legacy we're going to leave behind."

Senator San Nicolas says he will continue to serve as chairperson through the next legislative session until a replacement is made.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Rudy Abarca arrested for stealing from woman's home

    Rudy Abarca arrested for stealing from woman's home

    A man is under arrest after allegedly stealing several hundred dollars in cash including credit cards and a checkbook from a home last month.Rudy Perez Abarca, 43, is charged with burglary, theft of property,

    More >>

    A man is under arrest after allegedly stealing several hundred dollars in cash including credit cards and a checkbook from a home last month.Rudy Perez Abarca, 43, is charged with burglary, theft of property, attempted theft of property, forgery, and theft of a motor vehicle.The victim showed up to the Hagatna Precinct on May 16 and reported to police that she awoke early that morning to find her

    More >>

  • Christopher Manalo charged with stealing over $160,000 via construction fraud

    Christopher Manalo charged with stealing over $160,000 via construction fraud

    Guam police put a stop to one man’s botched construction business after he allegedly took thousands of dollars from customers, and then would disappear without ever completing the job. The incidents happened

    More >>

    Guam police put a stop to one man’s botched construction business after he allegedly took thousands of dollars from customers, and then would disappear without ever completing the job. The incidents happened at least seven times between 2014 and 2017. Christopher Datu Manalo, 38, is charged with six counts of theft by deception as a 2nd degree felony, theft by deception as a 3rd degree felony, and

    More >>

  • Supreme Court will not decide if the Organic Act applies to TRAN bill

    Supreme Court will not decide if the Organic Act applies to TRAN bill

    Supreme Court will not decide if the Organic Act applies to TRAN bill

    The fight to get tax refunds out quicker had it's first day in court this morning... In the first hearing for the TRAN Bill, which offers a $75 million credit line for Tax Refunds, Supreme Court Justice Katharine Maraman and Associate Justice Philip Carbullido stated the Supreme Court will answer the question of what constitutes the affirmative vote of the Guam legislature sufficient to pass bills. But, will not decide on if the Organic Act applies to Bill 1-S for executive acti...More >>
    The fight to get tax refunds out quicker had it's first day in court this morning... In the first hearing for the TRAN Bill, which offers a $75 million credit line for Tax Refunds, Supreme Court Justice Katharine Maraman and Associate Justice Philip Carbullido stated the Supreme Court will answer the question of what constitutes the affirmative vote of the Guam legislature sufficient to pass bills. But, will not decide on if the Organic Act applies to Bill 1-S for executive acti...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly