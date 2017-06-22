San Nicolas steps down as Rules committee chairman

Typically these types of legislative hearings are procedural. When your senators decide what makes it on to session agenda . But today members of the Committee on Rules got a huge surprise after its chairman announced he plans to call it quits.

Senator Michael San Nicolas apparently has been doing such a great job as the chairperson of the committee on rules it's time for someone else to take over? "And so with that," he announced, "having accomplished those goals, I think it is prudent to know when to pass the torch and I would like to at this time entertain a discussion and potential nominations to assume the chairmanship of the Committee on Rules at this time."

Senator San Nicolas listed off his accomplishments such as creating a structured environment requiring a rules based process where issues are handled objectively not subjectively, reducing personnel costs by 15 percent, enhancing productivity, and assembling what he said was an excellent management team. With so much to boast about, his colleagues expressed their concern about the sudden announcement and, well...confusion.

Vice Speaker Therese Terlaje objected, asking for clarification about the senator's implied actions. "Are you resigning?" she asked, to which San Nicolas replied, "I'm passing the torch." She then said, "Are you resigning or not? I don't understand what 'passing the torch' means." He stated, "I'm opening up the floor for nominations for the chairmanship."

The vice speaker pressed Senator San Nicolas for clarity, reading the standing rules when it comes to filling permanent vacancies. She said, "So we need to know if we have a permanent vacancy. I don't understand whether we have one or we don't. Could you please?" San Nicolas stated, "We absolutely have one we will be having one."

KUAM News spoke to the senator over the phone to find out why he's stepping down and well like he said it's because he's met all his objectives since taking the position six months ago...and nothing else - no beef with his colleagues or Adelup.

"We sat back assessed the accomplishments we made up to this point and realized that our goals have already been achieved and want to make sure that we're not the type of leadership to stick to next year to hoard over the power once we accomplished our goals it's time for us to move on," he said. "One of my biggest tenants with my respect as how I've conducted myself not only as chair of rules but as a senator... is that I've treated everyone fairly we've never done anything to the administration with the intention to just being disruptive it was all within the framework of what our standing rules dictated and that's the legacy we're going to leave behind."

Senator San Nicolas says he will continue to serve as chairperson through the next legislative session until a replacement is made.