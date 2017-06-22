Former chamber of commerce chairman not pleased with GRT hike proposal

There are grumblings in the business community about the governor's proposal to raise the gross receipts tax. The Guam Chamber of Commerce says it's still crafting an official response, but a longtime small business owner and former Chamber chairman has come out strongly against the hike.

Governor Eddie Calvo is seeking an increase in the GRT from 4% to 4.75% to help raise an additional $46 million a year to pay for $125 million in long-needed hospital modernization projects, and to cover the chronic yearly shortfall in the GMH budget. But Jim Adkins, owner of East-West Rental Center says is opposed to a tax increase and thinks the government needs to find ways to live within its means.

He told KUAM News, "We've got enough money coming in I believe, what we need to do is cut back on a lot of the spending that we have. The government does not figure out how they can economize, only thing they want to do is have more money so they can spend, spend, spend."

To those who argue that the hospital will never stay ahead of its costs because its mandate is to take on even those it knows can't pay, Adkins says, "The hospital should start taking care of itself by raising rates at the hospital up to what it should be to take care of the patient."

He also warns that politicians who support a tax hike do so at their own peril. He was chamber chairman in 2003 when lawmakers he says raised the GRT from 4% to 6%. The Chamber launched a petition drive ultimately forcing the legislature to repeal the law he says, of which Adkins said, "At the next general election the people who had voted for the increase in the gross receipts tax were not re-elected except for one person who stayed in by less than 50 votes."