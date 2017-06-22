Mayors' travel expenses scrutinized

Every number was scrutinized as lawmakers held an oversight hearing for island mayors today. And no one was spared to answer questions about over the tens of thousands of dollars mayors spent on travel.

Island mayors took the hot seat before lawmakers, with Agana Heights' Paul McDonald saying, "Maybe I'm doing right! Let them decide, let my constituents decide what I've done good and what I've done bad - but don't call us here and try to have a dog and pony show like they say." But the Mayors Council of Guam president has clearly had enough.

It was in the Legislative Hall where Mayor Mcdonald told senators he had been voted in seven consecutive terms, and for them to let his constituents decide whether or not he was fit to continue serving. The argument surrounds their travel expenses, as the issue led to today's oversight hearing.

According to expenditure reports, the mayor's spent nearly $180,000 for travel over the past three years. "$179,000 to go and build a relationship somewhere else, and over the same period $50,000 for the very relationships in your own villages. The mayors need to do a better job of evaluating the value of the proposition," said Senator Mike San Nicolas, who chaired the oversight hearing.

He wanted to nail down the source of funding for the travel, as records stated they've exceeded the appropriated amounts. However, MCOG Executive Director Angel Sablan says they don't actually have a fund for travel expenditures. The mayors defended their trips to places like Seattle, Washington, DC, and the CNMI - but the most scrutinized of all - trips to the Philippines.

Travel they contend was done to build relationships established with sister cities in the Philippines. Mayors add some of their counterparts even travel to Guam on special visas to do the same.

Furthermore they add they also travelled to the Philippines to assist some island residents, to help them find temporary housing, transportation and amenities during their medically referred travel.

Meanwhile the senator continued to call into question the spent money, saying it still does not make sense.

Meantime, San Nicolas says before he can agree to provide the mayors with additional resources, he wants them to first demonstrate better financial decisions.