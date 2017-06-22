Ex-cop busted with meth in his home is appealing his termination

Also happening at the Civil Service Commission - a demotion hearing for ex-cop Manuel Perez. He was demoted to the rank of Police Officer I after he continuously showed up late for work. As we reported, Perez was fired last week following his guilty plea to official misconduct and hindering apprehension charges. In March, Officer Manuel Perez was arrested along with his wife after a police investigation led authorities to a meth find in their home. KUAM has confirmed he is now appealing his termination, as well.