Mark Charfauros' demotion hearing is underway at CSC

A man is under arrest after allegedly stealing several hundred dollars in cash including credit cards and a checkbook from a home last month.Rudy Perez Abarca, 43, is charged with burglary, theft of property, attempted theft of property, forgery, and theft of a motor vehicle.The victim showed up to the Hagatna Precinct on May 16 and reported to police that she awoke early that morning to find her

Guam police put a stop to one man’s botched construction business after he allegedly took thousands of dollars from customers, and then would disappear without ever completing the job. The incidents happened at least seven times between 2014 and 2017. Christopher Datu Manalo, 38, is charged with six counts of theft by deception as a 2nd degree felony, theft by deception as a 3rd degree felony, and

The fight to get tax refunds out quicker had it's first day in court this morning... In the first hearing for the TRAN Bill, which offers a $75 million credit line for Tax Refunds, Supreme Court Justice Katharine Maraman and Associate Justice Philip Carbullido stated the Supreme Court will answer the question of what constitutes the affirmative vote of the Guam legislature sufficient to pass bills. But, will not decide on if the Organic Act applies to Bill 1-S for executive acti...

Attorney Jay Arriola files a motion to keep Torre out of jail

It was made clear that an appeal is coming following the eight year sentencing of ex-cop Mark Torre Jr. Today, defense attorney Jay Arriola filed a motion to keep him out of jail pending that appeal. The motion states Torre has complied with the court for the past couple of years while under house arrest and poses no threat to the community. Arriola additionally filed a motion for Torre to proceed with an appeal as an indigent, as he has been out of a job and unable to pay court cost... More >>