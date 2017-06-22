Education job fair at Adacao Elementary School - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Education job fair at Adacao Elementary School

Posted: Updated:

With a chronic teacher shortage persisting year after year, the Guam Department of Education is hoping to ramp up recruitment by hosting its annual job fair Friday morning.

Deputy superintendent Chris Anderson said, "We're excited because of course we have 304 teacher vacancies we need to fill and we are hoping tomorrow's effort will help us secure most of the teachers that we need 26 for the start of the start of next school year."

Anderson said human resources personnel will be on-site to help individuals through the application process. In addition to recruitment of new teachers with either bachelor's degrees or teacher certifications, the department also relies heavily on re-hiring retirees.

He added a hiring freeze is currently in place at DOE central to ensure school positions are prioritized and every student has a teacher in the classroom.

The fair takes place from 10AM to 2PM at Adacao Elementary School.

