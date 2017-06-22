Latest lawsuit names new priest, parish

It appeared prayers were answered weeks ago when parties expressed optimism for out-of-court settlement for dozens of clergy sex abuse cases.

Today, it appears these talks - at least for those cases filed by attorney David Lujan - have come to a screeching halt.

Late this afternoon, the attorney filed yet another $5 million lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Agana.

The latest lawsuit names a new priest and parish.

He kept his secret because it would make him a "good Catholic."

Or at least that's what Father Ray Techaira would tell J.A. after he was sexually abused.

J.A. marks the 78th victim to file suit against the Archdiocese of Agana.

Now 40-years-old and living in Oregon, he's made his longkept secret public.

According to court documents, the abuse started on his 7th birthday.

He was cleaning the Asan parish with his grandfather when Father Ray Techaira told him to come to the rectory to receive a present.

The priest gifted him a soda and told him to sit down.

That's when the older man made unwanted sexual advances.

Although J.A. tried to brush it off, the priest continued - taking off the boy's shirt and fondling his nipples before proceeding to take off his shorts and fondle the boy's privates.

"I'm a friend so don't worry, I won't hurt you," he said.

The priest finishing the act by giving the crying boy 20-dollars and telling him to keep the secret to be a "good catholic."

Later that same year, during the Asan fiesta, J.A. alleges he was raped.

While bringing a plate of food to the priest, he was given a soda.

The boy cried as the priest then instructed him to bend over.

The boy begged for him to stop, but the priest eventually penetrated the young boy. The priest, he recalled saying, "Don't worry my boy. It won't hurt. I'll make sure I put a lot of coconut oil."

The abuse lasted from 1984 to 1987.

J.A. reporting being sexually molested and raped more than 100 times.

J.A.'s filing comes as a surprise considering his attorney David Lujan advised the court of ongoing settlement talks with Hope and Healing Guam.

Lujan was anticipated to file a motion to stay - or suspend the case - in anticipation of out-of-court settlement with the third party.

Last week, however, Lujan advised the court he wouldn't file a motion to stay until he received the Church's financial documents, including the Church's insurance policy and audited financial statements.

Hope and Healing Guam declined to comment on the issue.

Again, Father Ray Techaira is deceased and is not a named defendant in the lawsuit.