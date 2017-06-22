Fired corrections officer will bring appeal before CSC in September

A Department of Corrections officer fighting his termination will have his appeal with the Civil Service Commission heard this September. Benjamin Urquizu was the only officer fired from the department following an internal affairs investigation into the brutal beating of Post 6 detainee Justin Meno.

During a status call hearing on Thursday, the department's legal counsel told the commission the final adverse action will be sent to Urquizu by the end of the week.

DepCor let him go citing failure to perform his duties the day of the attack.

However, Urquizu argues he did everything he could to help Meno that day.

A hearing on the merits is set to begin on September 14th.