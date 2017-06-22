Fired corrections officer will bring appeal before CSC in Septem - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Fired corrections officer will bring appeal before CSC in September

Posted: Updated:

A Department of Corrections officer fighting his termination will have his appeal with the Civil Service Commission heard this September. Benjamin Urquizu was the only officer fired from the department following an internal affairs investigation into the brutal beating of Post 6 detainee Justin Meno.

During a status call hearing on Thursday, the department's legal counsel told the commission the final adverse action will be sent to Urquizu by the end of the week.

DepCor let him go citing failure to perform his duties the day of the attack.

However, Urquizu argues he did everything he could to help Meno that day.

A hearing on the merits is set to begin on September 14th.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Rudy Abarca arrested for stealing from woman's home

    Rudy Abarca arrested for stealing from woman's home

    A man is under arrest after allegedly stealing several hundred dollars in cash including credit cards and a checkbook from a home last month.Rudy Perez Abarca, 43, is charged with burglary, theft of property,

    More >>

    A man is under arrest after allegedly stealing several hundred dollars in cash including credit cards and a checkbook from a home last month.Rudy Perez Abarca, 43, is charged with burglary, theft of property, attempted theft of property, forgery, and theft of a motor vehicle.The victim showed up to the Hagatna Precinct on May 16 and reported to police that she awoke early that morning to find her

    More >>

  • Christopher Manalo charged with stealing over $160,000 via construction fraud

    Christopher Manalo charged with stealing over $160,000 via construction fraud

    Guam police put a stop to one man’s botched construction business after he allegedly took thousands of dollars from customers, and then would disappear without ever completing the job. The incidents happened

    More >>

    Guam police put a stop to one man’s botched construction business after he allegedly took thousands of dollars from customers, and then would disappear without ever completing the job. The incidents happened at least seven times between 2014 and 2017. Christopher Datu Manalo, 38, is charged with six counts of theft by deception as a 2nd degree felony, theft by deception as a 3rd degree felony, and

    More >>

  • Supreme Court will not decide if the Organic Act applies to TRAN bill

    Supreme Court will not decide if the Organic Act applies to TRAN bill

    Supreme Court will not decide if the Organic Act applies to TRAN bill

    The fight to get tax refunds out quicker had it's first day in court this morning... In the first hearing for the TRAN Bill, which offers a $75 million credit line for Tax Refunds, Supreme Court Justice Katharine Maraman and Associate Justice Philip Carbullido stated the Supreme Court will answer the question of what constitutes the affirmative vote of the Guam legislature sufficient to pass bills. But, will not decide on if the Organic Act applies to Bill 1-S for executive acti...More >>
    The fight to get tax refunds out quicker had it's first day in court this morning... In the first hearing for the TRAN Bill, which offers a $75 million credit line for Tax Refunds, Supreme Court Justice Katharine Maraman and Associate Justice Philip Carbullido stated the Supreme Court will answer the question of what constitutes the affirmative vote of the Guam legislature sufficient to pass bills. But, will not decide on if the Organic Act applies to Bill 1-S for executive acti...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly