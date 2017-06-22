Convicted murderer Clifford San Nicolas wins appeal

Not often does a convicted murderer get a do-over. But that's the case for Clifford San Nicolas who won his appeal with the Supreme Court and will get a new jury as well as a new attorney. Attorney John Terlaje now represents San Nicolas.

In court on Thursday, defense stated they intend to motion for an expert witness, specifically a forensic expert. As reported, San Nicolas was tried and convicted of shooting his girlfriend after an argument over burnt rice. She died exactly a year later from her injuries.

KUAM files show San Nicolas took the stand in his defense but stated he couldn't remember if he pulled the trigger because he was under the influence of drugs.

A return date is set for August 10.