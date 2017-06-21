Steven Wang aka Shui Cheng Wang sentenced for dishonest labor practices

He'll spend over nine years in jail and pay hefty fees for his dishonest labor practices. Steven Wang, also known as Shui Cheng Wang, was sentenced in the District Court of Guam. As general manager of Hua Sheng International Group Corporation Limited, Wang paid workers below prevailing wages, loaned them as labor to other companies, and housed them in deplorable conditions.

In a separate case, he attempted to secure a non-immigrant visa. In total, he'll pay $1.6 million in restitution to his workers, $186,000 to the IRS, and $100,000 to an individual identified as J.P.W. In a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, they state cases like this poison the foreign labor pools in a time when the Guam business community continues to face difficulties hiring qualified U.S. workers.