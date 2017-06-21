Woman indicted for receiving $300,000 worth of benefits intended for her deceased mother

She failed to notify the feds of her mother's passing and continued to receive benefits not intended for her. A federal indictment against Rebeca Paloukos states she stole close to $300,000 in government funds. Court documents state her father was a recipient of Civil Service Retirement System benefits. When he passed, her mother was approved to receive the funds as his survivor. Court documents state the mother and daughter shared a joint savings account and the funds were sent electronically. Her mother passed away in 1997, and Paloukos continued to receive payments via the savings account, which she allegedly used as her own. This continued until 2015. Paloukos will make her first court appearance on June 28.