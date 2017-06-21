Man busted with ice again after having entered a plea agreement with feds

Not once, but twice, busted with ice. Glenn Felix previously entered a plea agreement with the feds. His case was recently unsealed in the District Court of Guam.

Back in 2015, Felix conspired with others to have drugs mailed to his Tamuning address. Feds intercepted the package which contained 345 grams of methamphetamine. Over a year later, he was caught carrying 385 grams of ice on a flight arriving in Guam from the Philippines. Felix faces up to 20 years jail time for attempted possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. His sentencing is set for September 21.