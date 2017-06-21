Governor recommends raising GRT to 4.75% - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Governor recommends raising GRT to 4.75%

Posted: Updated:

In a bid to resolve, once-and-for-all, the crumbling facilities, inadequate equipment and chronic financial woes at the Guam memorial hospital, the governor is proposing an increase in the gross receipts tax from 4% to 4.75%. 

Dr. Kozue Shimabukuro made the case for why the island's only public hospital needs the money, needs the modernization, saying, "Why should our children die four or five times more than the children in California? Our infant mortality rate that was just published in 2012 is 14% . California is 4.7%." She made a similar impassioned plea at a legislative budget hearing recently and the governor and Senator Dennis Rodriguez, Jr. are responding with complementary proposals to raise the money.

Governor Eddie Calvo's plan is to float a bond for the long-delayed capital improvements. The new revenue from the proposed tax increase will be set aside specifically to pay for the bonds, and to cover the annual budget shortfalls plaguing GMH. "We have to accept everybody, that's just the way the hospital works, so the increase in the GRT would go toward filling that gap, also the debt service you would pay on the $125 million bond," continued Dr. Shimabukuro.

Meanwhile, Senator Rodriguez says he will also introduce legislation to impose a 4% fee on health insurance premiums to fund a new Guam health insurance program for low-income residents who might not otherwise be able to afford it. "The possibilities of adding 16,000 more of our residents who don't have insurance today to have insurance and to be operated by the industry. I think that's something that they should be able to consider," said the senator.

He expects push back though from the insurance industry which most likely will have to pass on much of the cost to members.

