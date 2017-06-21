Cop pleads guilty, terminated from GPD - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Cop pleads guilty, terminated from GPD

Posted: Updated:
File photo File photo

A Guam police officer has been fired after he pleaded guilty to official misconduct and hindering apprehension charges. In March, Officer Manuel Perez was arrested along with his wife after a police investigation led authorities to a meth find in their home.

An internal affairs investigation was launched, and as a result the chief of police was forced to remove him from the force.

Perez is currently appealing his demotion handed down earlier this year after he was disciplined for continuously showing up late for work.

No word yet if he is appealing his termination, as well.

