Mark Torre, Jr. given 8-year jail sentence

Eight years in prison was the sentencing that came down against ex-cop Mark Torre, Jr. in court today. This comes just three months after a jury convicted him of negligent homicide in the shooting death of fellow officer Bert Piolo.

The former Guam Police Department officer stands by his attorney, as Judge Michael Bordallo details the sentencing. Here's the breakdown: Torre gets 3 years for negligent homicide with all but two years suspended. That means two years for that charge. He also got six years for the special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

"For a total of eight years at the Department of Corrections. The six years to be consecutive," read the judge. The judge giving the same sentencing for the aggravated assault conviction and special allegation attached to run concurrent. Torre Jr. was convicted for the 2015 shooting death of Officer Piolo.

However, tensions were high in the courtroom prior to sentencing. Piolo's wife, Mika, is first to take the stand, saying, "Ever since that day our family has had their light shut off. Our family was broken and grieving. No one believes that he committed suicide. That is not who he is. He is Mr. Good Vibes."

Bert's teenage son, Jaden, breaking down as he reads the text message he sent to his dad that day. "Hi Daddy, I heard the news the police gave us. I asked myself a few questions. Are you really gone? Why did you have to go?" he said.

Bert's brother, Edison, looked at Torre throughout most of his testimony. "The sentencing of you Mr. Jr. if you done the right thing in the first place and said it was an accident, why drag us all these years when you could've said it was an accident," he said. He even forgave Torre in court.

But, others in Bert's family called for accountability. Like Bert's mother, Jerleyn, who said, "PTSD? alcohol blackout? Are just your alibis. Why had you bring your gun in the first place since you are off and going to a bar." She continued, "He lost his life. I do believe in my heart and have that feeling that you had intention to kill him."

Then, Lieutenant Mark Torre took the stand. "On the morning of that tragic event I witnessed firsthand Marky's sincere and unwavering efforts to desperately safe Elbert's life," he recollected, coming to his son's defense. "We truly believe then and still today he did nothing wrong."

He also shared, "I offer my family's most sincere and profound condolences which have and always will be with you."

And when Torre, Jr. spoke, "I'm so very sorry about Bert's death. I would never intentionally recklessly, negligently or accidentally hurt Bert."

"Bert's death will haunt me for the rest of my life."

Torre, Jr. asked the judge for leniency. The prosecution asked for the max 28-year sentence while the defense asked for no jail time. "Clearly he has no remorse," noted chief prosecutor Phil Tydingco.

Defense attorney Jay Arriola said, "The court has no better candidate for successful rehabilitation. He will rehabilitate. He already has. He will continue to rehabilitate."

On top of the 8-year sentence, a $3,000 fine. He will be eligible for parole in six years. Restitution is to be addressed at a later time.

Torre, Jr. was ordered to report to the local prison on July 14.