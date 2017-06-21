DepCor installs much-overdue locks - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

DepCor installs much-overdue locks

Another notch in the belt tightened for the local prison, as the Department of Corrections checks off yet another item that was on their recently lifted consent decree. It's been 26 years in the making, and DepCor is finally getting that much needed enhanced security measure installed: new locks.

Securing the prisoners, Governor Eddie Calvo today signing a contract for services to install the new locking system with local construction company Reliable Builders at DOC. The new upgrade comes just two months after the District Court of Guam lifted DepCor's quarter of a century old consent decree. In April, the court ruled that the agency has the means to provide adequate care to detainees and inmates.

These issue all starting in 1991, the federal government filed suit against the prison for violating the constitutional rights of the population - the consent decree was dismissed in district court in April.

Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio says the upgraded system is long, and needed in order to assist corrections officers in doing their jobs, announcing, "DOC just like the police department responds to the symptom of problem - the answer to the crime problem along with this is not blame or anything else, it's looking at the core issues and making sure we get locking mechanisms, safety conditions and making sure that if there is a major calamity that those inmates and the officers can get out of those cell units so they're not in danger - that's the real goal of this."

DepCor Spokesperson Jeff Limo says they've come a long way from the time the department only had padlocks and chains. "I've been there 26-27 years now - and I've it change dramatically. Three administrations I've sat in and we're now doing this today," he said.

The contract is priced at $2.8 million and officials are working out a timeline to begin installing the new locks.

  • Cop pleads guilty, terminated from GPD

    In March, Officer Manuel Perez was arrested along with his wife after a police investigation led authorities to a meth find in their home.

  • Guam ProStart champs want YOU to try their culinary creations

    They made us proud back in May when they placed second in the culinary competition at the  2017 National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation ProStart National competition in Charleston, South Carolina.

  • Shaylene Valentine, 23, arrested for driving stolen truck

    Driving a stolen truck with mismatched license plates without a valid ID. That was the case for 23-year-old Shaylene Doris Valentine who was arrested on Tuesday.

