Reactions to Mark Torre Jr.'s eight-year jail sentence

With what was going on outside of the courtroom during the sentencing of former cop Mark Torre, Jr., KUAM details the two-hour wait and the reaction moments after the 8-year sentence was handed down.

Solemn faces and silence as Torre's family exited the courtroom - his pregnant wife Julia holding him close. While Torre's family members declined to comment, his attorney Jay Arriola spoke out in disappointment at the sentence, saying, "The judge was well within his authority to render that sentence; however, he was just as well within his authority to suspend any sentences as the law provides in a case like this. The sentence was disparate in terms of others similarly convicted of similar crimes."

The former police officer declined to speak with media and walked out surrounded by family members. Moments later victim Elbert Piolo's family appeared. His wife Mika seen teary-eyed holding one of their children in her arms and his mother Jerelyn walking just feet behind her. "It's better than nothing, that's what I'm gonna say," she stated. "We cannot just, whatever their decision is, we're just gonna follow whatever."

Piolo's brother Edison only waving to the media and yelling the word "Unclosed". When further asked if he felt justice was served for her son, Jerelyn said, "A little bit, but we're not really satisfied."

The two-hour long hearing was tense from beginning to end, with a handful of friends waiting patiently outside as marshals guarded the entrance to the courtroom. At some moments, loved ones could be seen hugging each other in support. In others, they could be seen walking out in tears. Chief Prosecutor Phil Tydingco said as an officer of the court, he thinks the outcome was fair, noting, "I strongly wish we could have gotten more for the sake of the family. I still think it sends a strong message to the community to trust the sentence here that a police officer who is negligent in causing another fellow police office his death with the use of a firearm, will be held accountable through a prison sentence."

He said the case also brought to light larger issues, like the lack of regulations governing the right to carry a weapon while intoxicated.

Tydingco said if there is a law made to prohibit the possession of a weapon while under the influence of alcohol, that law should be called "Bert's Law".

As both families now wrestle with the decision made today, Torre's attorney Arriola made it clear the battle isn't over yet. He stated, "Mr. Torre will certainly be filing his appeal at the appropriate time."