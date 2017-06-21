Guam ProStart champs want YOU to try their culinary creations - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Guam ProStart champs want YOU to try their culinary creations

They made us proud back in May when they placed second in the culinary competition at the  2017 National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation ProStart National competition in Charleston, South Carolina. And now the Guam Community College's CTE ProStart team from Okkodo High School is excited for you to try some of their award-winning dishes!

On Thursday, June 22nd the pro-start team will host a fundraiser at Meskla Chamoru Fusion Bistro. The event begins at 5:30pm and will feature amazing food, craft beer, music from Joe Guam and more. Tickets are just 55 dollars and are available at all Meskla locations.

Funds raised will benefit the Guam Pro-Start Culinary Program. For more information, you can call 479-2652.

