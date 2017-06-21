Shaylene Valentine, 23, arrested for driving stolen truck

Driving a stolen truck with mismatched license plates without a valid ID. That was the case for 23-year-old Shaylene Doris Valentine who was arrested on Tuesday.

According to court documents, police observed the truck matched the description of a Nissan Frontier reported stolen earlier this month.

When police approached Valentine who was operating the vehicle, they noticed a glass pipe which appeared to be "loaded and heavily frosted."

Valentine remains behind bars on $5,000 cash bail.