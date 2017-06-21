42-year-old Jim Henry accused of beating woman senseless

He allegedly beat a woman until she blacked out. 42-year-old Jim Henry, also known as, Astero Kinoch, was arrested and charged with family violence and strangulation, both as third degree felonies.

Early Tuesday morning, Henry allegedly woke up angry and yelled at the victim before striking her and holding her head down on the bed. The woman was knocked unconscious.

Henry remains behind bars on $5,000 cash bail.