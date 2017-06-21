Win tickets to screening of "Spider Man: Homecoming"

Rules, Regulations and Ways to Win tickets for Spider Man: Homecoming screening on July 7, 2017.

Contest Period: June 26 - July 5

Social Media Giveaways:

Giving away 5 pairs a day for 8 WEEKDAYS (80 Total)

DESCRIPTION OF INDIVIDUAL PROMOTIONS

I94FM Instagram Selfie with Spidey

Follow I94’s and KUAM’s Instagram accounts for posts reporting a location where “Spiderman” was sighted. Find Spiderman at the designated location, take a selfie with him, and upload it to your IG or twitter account, tagging @i94fm and using hashtag #selfiewithspidey. We’ll randomly choose (THREE Winners) per day of contest duration to win a pair of tickets to the July 7th Premiere of "Spiderman: Homecoming" at the Tango theaters. Stay tuned to the i94fm and KUAMNEWS IG stories for hints on where he will be every day."

I94FM FACEBOOK Traditional Sweepstakes

Like us on Facebook and tag a friend that you would take to the "Spiderman: Homecoming" premiere on July 7th at the Tango Theaters."Two winners are drawn at 9 AM every day from the existing pool of applicants. One entry per person. But your friends can enter and tag you as well!!!! Share wisely, as with great power comes great responsibility.”

I 94fm giveaway

Giving away 10 pairs of tickets for 2 WEEKDAYS (20 Total)

LIsten to i94fm (93.9 fm) throughout the day on July 6th and 7th for a chance to win a pair of tickets.

No purchase necessary to win. Open to residents of Guam. Winners must present valid identification to redeem prizes. Prizes must be redeemed at the KUAM Studios located at the Calvo Commercial Center,600 Harmon Loop Road in Dededo by 12pm on July 7. Prizes not redeemed by this time will be forfeited. Each prize pack awarded consists of 2 tickets to a special screening of Spiderman: Homecoming on July 7, 2017 at Agana Stadium Theaters. May not be exchanged for another movie screening or time.