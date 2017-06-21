Isezaki and Santos charged with nearly killing detainee Justin Meno

Both men charged with nearly killing DepCor detainee, Justin Meno, will remain behind bars. Defendant Jeremiah Isezaki made his first court appearance in the attempted murder case. Like his co-defendant Albert Santos II, bail was set at $100,000.

"Your Honor, Mr. Isezaki does have a significant criminal history. This is an attempted murder case. And I believe through sheer luck the victim is still alive," stated Prosecutor Sean Brown. "The people ask for the same cash bail which was asked for the co-actor which was $100,000.

Isezaki was court-appointed Attorney Terrence Timblin. Meanwhile, Santos, was appointed a new lawyer, Attorney Jeff Moots. As reported, Meno was brutally beaten while confined in Post 6, which is the Maximum Security Unit. Meno is recovering and was able to identify his attackers using a photo lineup. Both men will answer to the charges on June 28.