GMH will put more focus on outpatient services

It could help address chronic financial issues at Guam's only public hospital. Chief Executive Officer Peter John Camacho said while the Guam Memorial Hospital primarily offers inpatient services that are usually reimbursed on a per diem basis, he's instead pushing for a greater focus on outpatient services.

"With regard to the outpatient, obviously our reimbursement would be better, and that kind of helps us with our financial needs here," he said.

In addition, he said the shift would help provide a better continuum of care for patients. The hospital has been pushing for resources to facilitate outpatient services and facilities upgrades since last year, however received only a fraction of the funding requested.

Despite this, Camacho said he's committed to making the changes.